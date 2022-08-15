Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,090 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $30.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.