5,315 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,661,000 after buying an additional 421,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.