Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Trading Up 4.6 %

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of ETSY opened at $119.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.