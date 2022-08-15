Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,269 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Paylocity worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,460,000 after buying an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,575,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,442,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 542,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,229,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,131,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,513 shares of company stock valued at $16,902,600. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.8 %

PCTY stock opened at $264.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.03. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.