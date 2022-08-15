Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.