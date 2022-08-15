Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

LRCX opened at $518.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.47 and a 200-day moving average of $496.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

