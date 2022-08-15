Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.