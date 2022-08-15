Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $803,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

