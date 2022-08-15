Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $347,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.