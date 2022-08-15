Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Profile

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.43 on Monday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

