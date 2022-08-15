Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

