Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 62.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.60, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.