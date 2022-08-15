Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 50,313 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

