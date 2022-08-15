Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $23.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

