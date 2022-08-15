Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,118,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,877.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,520 shares of company stock worth $13,135,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.