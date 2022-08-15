Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

C opened at $54.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

