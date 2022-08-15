NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,355,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,552,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,472 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,618,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 184,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $239,081,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

10x Genomics stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

