Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avnet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.