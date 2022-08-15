Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 385,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

FITB opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

