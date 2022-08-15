Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 691,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 201.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.82 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

