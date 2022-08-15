Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.01 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

