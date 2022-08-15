Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $94.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market cap of $256.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

