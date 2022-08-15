Wade G W & Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of -162.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

