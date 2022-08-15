Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

UBER stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

