Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 170.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.