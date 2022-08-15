Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.60 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,194.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 329,291 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

