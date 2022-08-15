B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 5,049 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

OMC opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

