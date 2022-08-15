B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.76 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

