Condor Capital Management Makes New $43,000 Investment in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MURFU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $507,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

MURFU stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

