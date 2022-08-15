Condor Capital Management Invests $44,000 in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRBNU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $904,000.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRBNU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

