B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,521 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.