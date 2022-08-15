Condor Capital Management Invests $31,000 in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

