5,470 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COVA opened at $9.88 on Monday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

