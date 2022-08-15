Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,925 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Kroger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.