Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank OZK by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bank OZK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

