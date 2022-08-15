B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 1,028 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $284.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

