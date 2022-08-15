B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 3,381 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aflac by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 364,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Aflac by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.