Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

