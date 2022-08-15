The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

