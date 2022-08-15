Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.88 on Monday.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $270.88 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

