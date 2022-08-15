B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 216.0% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $129.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.