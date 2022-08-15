Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

