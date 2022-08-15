B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 75,989 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Stephens lowered their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

