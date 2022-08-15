Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 7,333 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

