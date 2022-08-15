B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 112,243 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,243 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

