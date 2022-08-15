Oak Thistle LLC Invests $260,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $262.18 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

