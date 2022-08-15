Oak Thistle LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

