B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $395.47 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.56.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

