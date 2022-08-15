Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Stock Performance
SRE stock opened at $166.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.18. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
