Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $135.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.